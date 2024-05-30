Zaporozhye NPP still at risk — IAEA chief

VIENNA, May 30. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is still facing some threats, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said after a meeting with a Russian delegation in the city of Kaliningrad.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is continuing to face serious nuclear safety and security risks. We can’t afford to let our guard down for a single minute," the agency quoted Grossi in a press release.

The IAEA said that during the meeting Grossi listed factors that could pose risks to the facility. These included problems related to external power supply, provision of water for reactor cooling, and issues of personnel and equipment maintenance.