MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. An LGBT rally (this movement is recognized as extremist in Russia) will be held in Kiev on June 16, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported.

According to its information, the rally will be held in the subway. No more than 500 people will be allowed to take part in it. The last such demonstration took place in 2021. Previous LGBT parades, according to local media, repeatedly ended in mass fights.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media wrote that after the law on tightening mobilization rules came into force, the streets of Kiev became a ghost town. The mass media also distributed videos of other deserted cities in the country, including Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Odessa and Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye.

The law, which came into force on May 18, provides for hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians to be drafted into the army. Earlier, Europe 1 radio quoted a source in French military circles as saying that Ukrainian army units were understaffed by an average of 40% and had problems with deserters.

General mobilization in Ukraine was announced in February 2022 and has been extended several times since then. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of military age from evading service. Videos of "forced mobilization" and conflicts between citizens and military officers in different cities are regularly being posted in Ukrainian social networks, while men of conscription age try to leave the country by any means, often risking their lives.