Ukraine received over $85 bln from the West since February 2022

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Kiev received $85.4 bln of international aid since February 2022, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

External budget funding totaled $11.8 bln over the first five months of this year. The largest amount of aid was received from the EU, Japan, Canada, and IMF over that period.

The Ukrainian parliament approved the country’s budget last November with the deficit of $43.5 bln and the state debt over $220 bln. Ukrainian authorities expect to cover the greater portion of the budget deficit by aid from their Western allies.