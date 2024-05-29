IDF establishes ‘operational control’ over Philadelphi Route — paper

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has established ‘operational control’ over the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometer buffer zone on the border of the Gaza Strip with Egypt, The Times of Israel said.

Israeli troops are present in almost the entire buffer zone, except for a small area near the coast, the newspaper pointed out. According to it, the IDF controls the zone through video surveillance and firepower.

Some 20 tunnel shafts leading to Egypt were found in the area of the Philadelphia Corridor, the newspaper added. The underground passages were used to smuggle weapons into the Palestinian enclave, it said.