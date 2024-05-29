Abrams tanks viewed as prime targets in Ukraine and have flaws — CNN

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. American M1 Abrams battle tanks have critical flaws that call into doubt their utility in the Ukrainian conflict, CNN reported, citing Ukrainian crews of the tanks.

The US military’s main $10 million battle tanks that were supplied to Ukraine don’t have sufficient armor to protect them from the latest weapons, according to the report.

"Its armor is not sufficient," said one Ukrainian crew member. "It doesn’t protect the crew."

"This is the war of drones. So now, when the tank rolls out, they always try to hit them," he went on to say.

Another crew member said the US tanks are the "number one target."

"Without defense, the crew doesn’t survive at the battlefield," he said.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not diminish Russia’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in May, then-Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Ukrainian losses so far in 2024 had totaled more than 111,000 people and 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment.