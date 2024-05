YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. Armenian police have detained 226 protesters, all streets of Yerevan are open at the moment, the Interior Ministry's press service told TASS.

"All detainees did not comply with the lawful demands of the police. All streets of Yerevan are open at the moment," the ministry said.

Civil disobedience actions demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been taking place across Armenia since early morning.