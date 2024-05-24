Armenian PM skips Ashgabat ministerial meeting

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not come to Ashgabat for the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, a TASS correspondent reports.

Razmik Khumaryan, Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of Armenia to the statutory and other CIS bodies, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Belarus, represented Armenia at the meeting.

Yerevan has recently been skipping meetings of some integration platforms. Thus, Pashinyan did not attend some summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were also absent. Instead, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov participated in the meeting.