Security to be first subject for talks between Russian, Belarusian leaders — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said security will be the first topic raised during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I think that, as usual, security matters will be at the forefront," Lukashenko said during a brief conversation with Putin at Minsk airport.

Besides, economic issues will be discussed during talks in the extended format, he added.

"I’m glad to welcome you on the Belarusian soil. The people of Belarus will be delighted to learn that you are visiting us. It is one of your first visits after the [Russian presidential] election, after [a visit to] China, who are our friends. We will discuss our relations with China as well. I also have very interesting proposals regarding our region and on the Trans Caucasus region," the Belarusian president said.