Iranian General Staff warns against hasty conclusions on presidential helicopter crash

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. In a statement released by its public relations center, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned against jumping to conclusions about the recent helicopter crash that claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raisi.

"We urge to ignore unprofessional online comments, which are based on speculations, do not take into account exact facts and causes of the incident and are sometimes [published] under the guidance of foreign media," the IRIB television channel quoted the statement as saying.

"A significant part of information about the crash has already been collected, [but] it takes time to study some documents," the statement says.

New information about the disaster will be published only after "complex expert work," the General Staff said.