Over 35,800 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, May 23. /TASS/. More than 35,800 people have been killed and over 80,300 injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli military operation in the enclave since the beginning of October 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,800, with another 80,200 people injured," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. According to it, 91 Palestinians were killed and 210 others injured in Israeli bombing and shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.