Reserve line feeding Zaporozhye NPP back on

MELITOPOL, May 23. /TASS/. The Dneprovskaya 750 kV high-voltage line supplying the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been switched back on, the plant’s management said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier that the ZNPP lost connection with an external 750 kV power line on Thursday.

"The Dneprovskaya 750 kV line is back on," the plant's communications director Yevgeniya Yashina said. ZNPP's telegram channel said the line was restored at 4:49 p.m. Moscow time (1:49 p.m. GMT).