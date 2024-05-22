Norway supports Arab peace vision by recognizing Palestine — top diplomat

STOCKHOLM, May 22. /TASS/. Norway supports the Arab peace plan by recognizing Palestine as a state, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

"Recognition by various European countries is not, in itself, sufficient to ensure that a Palestinian state will be sustainable," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry website quoted the top diplomat as saying. "By recognizing a Palestinian state, we are supporting the Arab peace plan which has been further developed by key actors in the region in the wake of 7 October. Norway has taken a leading role in mobilizing European support for the plan. Its main elements are an irreversible process towards the establishment of a Palestinian state, strengthening of the Palestinian Authority, credible security guarantees for Israel and demobilization of Hamas and other armed groups and normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries. While none of these steps can solve the Israel-Palestine conflict on its own, the sum of them can lead to great advancements," he explained.

"Norway will continue to support the Palestinian state-building project. We must strengthen the Palestinian Authority under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammed Mustafa, and we must work for the Palestinian Authority to govern in Gaza following a ceasefire and for there to be one Palestinian government. The goal is to achieve a Palestinian state that is politically cohesive, and that derives from the Palestinian Authority," the Norwegian foreign minister said.

He also noted that currently, efforts are underway to develop a comprehensive Arab peace vision and within this framework Norway is closely cooperating with Saudi Arabia.

Norway has announced its decision to officially recognize Palestine as a state. The decision will come into force on May 28.