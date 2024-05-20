China’s commitment to reunify with Taiwan unwavering — State Council

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are determined to resolve the Taiwan issue and reintegrate the island, Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Chen Binhua said, commenting on the inauguration of the island's leader Lai Ching-te.

"Our will to resolve the Taiwan issue and complete national reunification is solid as a rock, our determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakable, and our stand against Taiwan’s independence and foreign interference is resolute," Chen Binhua said.

He added that China would never tolerate any form of Taiwanese independence. "We will fully implement the party's overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era, and firmly adhere to the ‘one China' principle and the 1992 Consensus," the spokesman said.

According to him, China will "unswervingly advance the great cause of motherland reunification" regardless of who leads the local government.

On January 13, Taiwan held elections for its top office and members of the Legislative Yuan (parliament). Lai Ching-te, who was previously the island's deputy head, won with 40.05% of the vote. Hsiao Bi-khim will become the island's second in command. The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday.