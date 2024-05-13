Over 130 people detained for blocking streets during protests in Yerevan

YEREVAN, May 13. /TASS/. Armenian police have already detained more than 130 people for blocking the streets in Yerevan at the call of Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, the Interior Ministry's press service told TASS.

"As of 10:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. GMT - TASS), 134 people who blocked streets in Yerevan have been detained," the agency said.

Earlier, 88 people were reported to have been detained. Protests in the Armenian capital continue.

The Tavush for the Homeland movement coordinates rallies throughout Armenia protesting against the unilateral process of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan in the Tavush Region, which envisages the transfer of four villages to Baku. The leader of the movement is Archbishop Bagrat. Various media, bloggers and experts funded by the Armenian authorities and Western organizations have launched an information war against the leader in recent days. They accuse the priest of allegedly receiving funding from Russia to organize an opposition movement in the country.