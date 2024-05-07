UN secretary general urges Israel to stop escalation

UNITED NATIONS, May 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to stop escalating the Middle East conflict and engage in diplomacy to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"I urge the government of Israel to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks," he told reporters.

Guterres described the potential ceasefire agreement for Gaza as a "crucial opportunity that the region - and indeed the world - cannot afford to miss."

"An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare," the UN chief said. "I appeal to all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy."

The Israel Defense Forces earlier said that it took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing on the Gazan border with Egypt.

"IDF ground forces continue to operate against Hamas militants and terrorist infrastructure in the area of the Rafah crossing in the east of Rafah," the IDF said.