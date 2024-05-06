Hamas may halt ceasefire talks amid Israel’s Rafah invasion plans — TV

BEIRUT, May 6. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas may cancel talks with Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid the imminent threat of an offensive in Rafah in the southern enclave from the Israeli military, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing a Palestinian resistance official.

"Against the backdrop of the developments, the Hamas movement may take the path to halting the current negotiations as the occupation [Israeli] forces have threatened a total or partial invasion of Rafah," the official said. According to him, Israel will not succeed in using Rafah as a lever of pressure on Hamas in the negotiations.

The Times of Israel reported earlier on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun the evacuation of civilians from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah close to the Israeli border ahead of a planned offensive in the area. Civilians are being urged to move to an expanded humanitarian zone in the al-Mawasi and Khan Younis areas, the paper wrote.

On May 5, Egypt’s Al Qahera News quoted a high-profile official as saying that participants in the latest round of talks in Cairo on a ceasefire and the freeing of hostages in Gaza had made "major progress." The official told the TV channel that "the Egyptian delegation has discussed all necessary details with Hamas delegates" and that they would soon leave Cairo. They are expected to return to the Egyptian capital in the next two days to "give a final answer to the proposal." The television did not elaborate on the course or the outcome of the meeting.