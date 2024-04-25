Over 140 journalists die in Gaza since start of Israeli military operation

CAIRO, April 25. /TASS/. Over 140 media workers have been killed in the Palestinian Gaza Strip since the Israeli army began its military operation in the enclave, the government press service reported.

According to its information, "as a result of the aggression by Israeli forces, 141 journalists have been killed in Gaza since early October last year." As an example, the press service pointed to the death of Palestine Now Agency correspondent Mohammed al-Gamal, who died under the rubble of a house destroyed during an attack by Israeli forces near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Since the beginning of the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave, more than 34,200 people have been killed and more than 77,000 Palestinians have been injured, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas' military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to the Israeli side. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.

On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating the truce that had been in force since November 24 and announced that it was again going to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Authority blamed the US for the renewed Israeli aggression.