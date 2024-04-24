Jamaica recognizes Palestine as independent state — Foreign Ministry

HAVANA. April 24. /TASS/. The Jamaican authorities have decided to officially recognize the State of Palestine, stated the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The government of Jamaica has decided to recognize the State of Palestine <...> to join the 140 UN states that have already recognized [it]," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Jamaica will continue to advocate for a two-state solution to the long-standing conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and protect the dignity and rights of Palestinians. By recognizing a Palestinian state, Jamaica strengthens its commitment to a peaceful solution [to the conflict]," said the country's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

The foreign minister added that Jamaica "supports all efforts to de-escalate" the Middle East and "establish lasting peace in the region."

Currently, Palestine is recognized as an independent state by 140 out of 193 UN member countries, including Russia. Palestinian embassies and permanent missions are located in 95 countries around the world.