Iranian Security Council Secretary to attend security forum in St. Petersburg — media

DUBAI, April 22. /TASS/. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian will take part in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives in charge of security issues to be held in St. Petersburg, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

According to the agency, Ahmadian will head the Iranian delegation at the event. He will come at the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. According to the agency, Ahmadian also intends to "hold separate meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, South Africa, China, India and Iraq" in St. Petersburg.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. It will be attended by secretaries of security councils, national security advisers, deputy prime ministers, heads of security and intelligence agencies, and representatives of international organizations. On April 14, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev announced that information security in the emerging multipolar world would be in focus at the upcoming event.