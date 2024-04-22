Head of Gagauzia sees no grounds for conflict between autonomous region, Chisinau

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Head of Gagauzia and executive secretary of the Moldovan political bloc Pobeda (Victory) Yevgenia Gutsul sees no reason for an armed conflict between the autonomy and Chisinau.

The Gagauz are very friendly and peaceful, she noted. "No matter how much they want to set us against each other - Moldovans and Gagauz - no matter how hard they try to stir up interethnic discord, I am sure it will not work," Gutsul said at a press conference at the TASS press center.

"I don't see any reason for a military conflict, because, as I have already mentioned, I would like to see the authorities show some common sense and not to push our Moldova into such military conflicts," she said in reply to a question.

Gagauzia hopes that there will be no military conflict, Gutsul pointed out. "The Gagauz autonomy is not interested in this. We want peace and stability," she emphasized.