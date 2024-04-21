Moldovan opposition announces creation of Pobeda political bloc

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Representatives of a number of Moldovan opposition parties have announced the creation of the Pobeda political bloc in the lead-up to the election and referendum on the EU entry this fall in Moldova, the Moldovan politician, leader of the Sor Party Ilan Shor said at the opposition congress in Moscow.

"Today here, in this hall, we announce the creation of the Pobeda bloc," he said.

Among representatives are Governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova Evgenia Gutsul and parliamentary deputy Marina Tauber. Representatives of the Revival, Chance, Victorie, Alternative and Rescue Force of Moldova parties also take part in the event.