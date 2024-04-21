Leaders of Canada and Poland discuss further assistance to Ukraine

OTTAWA, April 21. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed issues of providing further assistance to Ukraine, according to a statement published by the press service of the head of the Canadian government.

"Today, (April 20 - TASS), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt," the statement says. It is also noted that the leaders "reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine" and "discussed ways to continue supporting Ukraine."

In addition to that Trudeau and Duda "discussed Canada’s potential contributions to Poland’s energy security," "confirmed their shared commitment to strengthening transatlantic security and discussed ongoing preparations for the upcoming NATO Leaders’ Summit in Washington, D.C., in July."

Earlier, Trudeau’s press service reported that Duda would be in Canada on a visit from April 18 to April 23, during which he would discuss security and economic cooperation with the Prime Minister.