Nuclear sites in Iran’s Isfahan province are safe — Tasnim agency

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. Nuclear sites in the Iranian province of Isfahan are absolutely safe, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The agency quoted sources as saying that no incidents were registered on the country’s nuclear facilities.

Therefore, Tasnim refuted foreign media reports about an incident at a nuclear site in Isfahan.

Earlier, ABC television channel reported citing a US official that Israel delivered a missile strike on a facility in Iran. Iranian media later refuted these reports. Iranian air defenses shot down three drones in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, the country’s state television said.

Earlier, the Fars news agency reported that an explosion rocked the province of Isfahan in the northern part of the country. The blast possibly occurred in the northeastern part of the province, not far from Isfahan International Airport and a base of the country’s army aviation.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack against the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Iranian state media said the strikes hit military targets in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said they had intercepted 99% of some 350 Iranian projectiles flying toward the Jewish state, with only minor damage caused to Nevatim air base.