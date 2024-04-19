{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US names lack of reforms as reason to block Palestinian membership resolution

US deputy envoy Robert Wood also noted that "Hamas - a terrorist organization - is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the state envisioned in this resolution"

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. The United States blocked the UN Security Council resolution on admitting Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations, because the Palestinian government has failed to carry out reforms proposed by Washington, US deputy envoy Robert Wood said.

"We have long called on the Palestinian Authority to undertake necessary reforms to help establish the attributes of readiness for statehood and note that Hamas - a terrorist organization - is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the state envisioned in this resolution," the US diplomat said.

Earlier in the day, the United States exercised its veto right and blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations. 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor; two - the United Kingdom and Switzerland - abstained. The United States was the only country that voted against.

On April 4, Malta, which holds the UN Security Council presidency this month, granted Palestine’s request to resume its UN membership process. The Palestinian diplomatic mission attached to its request letters of support from the group of Arab Nations at the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. Another annex to the document contained the list of 140 countries that have already recognized Palestine as a sovereign country.

United StatesUnited NationsPalestineGaza Strip
