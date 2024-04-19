Final statement by G7 top diplomats to call for supplying more air defenses to Kiev

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. The final joint statement, to be adopted by foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), will outline what air defense capabilities can be supplied to the Kiev government, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said.

"We are assessing what can be handed over and what we have at our disposal," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who was invited to the meeting, said Kiev required US-made Patriot systems and Italian-French Samp-T theatre antimissile systems.

Tajani said Italy has no Patriot systems in service, so "this matter is no concern of ours."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who were also present at the meeting, insisted on promptly delivering these systems to Kiev.

The final document is expected to be published on Friday, when the meeting will be concluded.