Iran completed operation, to respond with greater force if needed — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Iranian side considers its retaliatory operation against Israel completed but is ready to respond with greater means and forces if Israel and its Western accomplices continue to act against Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We consider the operation [against Israel] completed but if the Israeli regime and its Western accomplices dare to act out against us again, certainly, we will respond with more serious means and forces," the envoy said at a reception marking Iran’s National Army Day.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 300 projectiles launched at Israel with minor damage caused to Nevatim airbase.