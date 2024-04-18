PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. European countries have failed to supply enough ammunition to Ukraine and Kiev is facing the risk of a defeat, French lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann told Politico.

"We still haven't put our production lines in order, we still haven't done what needed to be done," he said.

The lawmaker said France sends "only 3,000 shells per month" to Ukraine, just a fraction of the amount that Russia fires over the same time.

Glucksmann put the blame for the failure of military support for Ukraine on West European leaders including President Emmanuel Macron, saying they are "taking pleasure in speaking, but showing weakness in actions."

"There's such an imbalance in firepower that we are at a tipping point" of the conflict in Ukraine, the lawmaker said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said that providing military aid to Kiev only complicates the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.