IDF hits Hezbollah military facilities in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, April 17. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces fighter jets have attacked "military facilities" of the Shiite Hezbollah movement and "terrorist infrastructure" in the areas of Naqoura and Yarine in southern Lebanon, the IDF press service has said.

The Israeli military said that several anti-tank missiles and UAVs have been launched from Lebanon over the past few hours toward Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. As a result, 14 soldiers were injured, 6 of them seriously, the press office pointed out.

"The IDF hit the locations from where the attacks were carried out," the military added.

Earlier, Kan Radio said that at least 18 people were wounded in a suicide drone strike on a community center in Arab al-Aramshe.