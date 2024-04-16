No plans to ‘get involved in combat role’ in Ukraine, White House official says

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The United States has no plans to get involved "in a combat role" in Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s interview with PBS.

"It’s a different fight altogether. The [US] president has been very clear that there won't be US boots on the ground. The United States will not get involved in a combat role," he told reporters, when asked to comment on Zelensky’s remark that allies had provided tangible assistance to Israel in repelling Iran’s attack, while Ukraine’s situation was different.

"We've been very consistent on that. It's a different fight altogether, a different set of circumstances," Kirby noted. Asked if it was because of Russia’s nuclear weapons, Kirby repeated that the circumstances were different.