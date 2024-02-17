Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue peace negotiations in Munich

YEREVAN, February 17. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, agreed at a meeting in Munich to continue working on reaching a peace agreement, according to the press service of the Armenian government.

"The process of resolving Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and steps aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region were discussed. An agreement was reached to continue work on a peace treaty," the statement said.