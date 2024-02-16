Top EU diplomats to discuss Navalny’s death at their meeting on February 19

BRUSSELS, February 16. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from the 27 European Union member countries will discuss the situation around Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s death at their regular meeting on February 19, a high-ranking EU official said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on his X page earlier that he was shocked by the news about Navalny’s death. He noted that he was waiting for more information about the incident. Nevertheless, he blamed the incident on Russia’s leadership.

The Federal Penitentiary Service’s Directorate for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said on February 16 that Navalny had died in penal colony No.3 on February 16. According to the penitentiary authority, Navalny felt sick after a walk and fainted. Medics arrived immediately but their more than 30-minute resuscitation efforts failed. The Public Monitoring Commission of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said that Navalny had not complained either about his health or about his incarceration conditions. The region’s human rights ombudsperson also said Navalny made no complaints.