BERLIN, February 16. /TASS/. The bilateral agreement on security guarantees between Berlin and Kiev does not envisage sending German military personnel to Ukraine.

There is no such clause in the ten-page document uploaded to the German government’s website.

The agreement notes that Germany will provide long-term military assistance to the Ukrainian army. The officially declared purpose is to restore territorial integrity and train troops to prevent future attacks. At the same time, German military support should be used "only in strict compliance with the UN Charter."

Germany and Ukraine stipulate the need for preventing "illegal diversion" of military equipment provided to Kiev.

Berlin intends to expand bilateral cooperation with Ukraine in order to strengthen its ability to counter nuclear, biological and chemical threats. It also pledges to support and expand Ukraine's ability to defend critical, particularly energy, infrastructure.

The agreement was concluded for 10 years. Its extension is possible.