UN calls Russian space nuke reports 'media speculation'

UNITED NATIONS, February 15. /TASS/. Reports about Russia’s alleged plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space are media speculation, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"This is media speculation that we're seeing, so we don't really have any substantive information on it," he said. "But obviously, as a matter of principle, the [UN] Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] continues to call on all member states to avoid an arms race in outer space."

Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced plans to hold a briefing in the House to discuss an alleged threat to national security. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pointed out that he sees no reason for "public alarm." ABC alleged that the unspecified threat to national security could be connected to Moscow’s plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that these are only potential plans, claiming that this project is only in the planning stages now.

Commenting on these reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the US puts out malicious fabrications, attributing undesirable actions and intentions to Russia. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such Western media reports another ploy by the White House, which, "rightly or wrongly, is trying to push Congress to vote on the appropriations bill.".