Kiev to be unable to use NATO airstrips for deployment of F-16 planes — Air Force

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Western states will not allow Ukraine to use their airstrips to deploy F-16 planes after they are handed over to Kiev, because of their obligations within NATO, Ukrainian Air Forces Spokesman Yuri Ignat said.

"Every country and government is concerned over their own security; and that would hardly be possible especially within the collective security, when a country is a part of NATO. There are certain clauses that will are unlikely to make it possible to do that," he said on Ukrainian TV, answering a question if F-16 planes will be able to stay on NATO airstrips after they are handed over to Ukraine.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that planes, provided to Ukraine, will become a legitimate target for Russian forces, regardless of where they take off from.