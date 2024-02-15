EU ambassadors agree on documents for €50 bln support package for Ukraine

LONDON, February 15. /TASS/. Ambassadors of EU countries agreed on documents necessary for a 50 bln euro package to support Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported.

The approved text of the document must be greenlighted by the European Parliament now. Kiev is expected to start receiving funds early next month.

The leaders of the European Union’s member-states approved the allocation of long-term budget aid for Ukraine totaling 50 bln euro over the next four years at a summit in Brussels on February 1.