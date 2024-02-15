Ukraine should be wary of sharing fate of US-neglected Kosovo — Politico

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. Ukraine should be wary of sharing the fate of Kosovo, which is on the verge of economic collapse, as the US tends to lose interest in getting involved in the affairs of other countries after its big businesses have squeezed everything out of them, the European edition of Politico says.

According to its estimates, American help is seen as crucial not just while the fighting rages, but also in its aftermath - whatever shape that takes. Yet Ukraine should also be clear about the strings that are attached. The newspaper recalls that in every conflict the US has engaged in in recent decades, from Iraq to Afghanistan, to little Kosovo, the political will in Washington to remain engaged in foreign countries typically fades, once big business has squeezed what it can out of America's presence. In this regard, Kiev, which is trying to persuade the Americans to remain involved in the country, including the process of rebuilding its infrastructure, should consider whether it would actually benefit from US involvement in its destiny, the newspaper said.

Politico argues that the US's track record abroad in recent decades suggests it is better at fighting wars than dealing with what follows. According to the newspaper, there is no doubt that Kosovo has become a bonanza for US companies operating there, but the country itself "even after decades of American aid and support" is economically in ruins, with one of Europe’s highest unemployment rates. If Kosovo is any guide, "the Ukrainians should be careful what they wish for" regarding US aid, because for corporate America, it will be just another business opportunity.

Last November, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that Kiev would receive $25 million from Washington to rebuild its energy infrastructure. According to the ministry, the total amount of contributions from sponsors to the fund to support Ukraine's energy sector will be more than €329 million.