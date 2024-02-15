South Korea joins Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

SEOUL, February 15. /TASS/. South Korea joined the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine on February 14, the South Korean presidential administration reported.

According to it, this platform is a "consultative body" under the G7 and is dedicated to providing assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The group’s members also include the European Commission, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Its work was launched in January 2023, the administration specified.

Seoul expects that joining the platform will help promote the participation of South Korean companies in Ukraine reconstruction projects. The administration explained that the South Korean side will be able to participate in consultations among donor countries, which are the "largest financial contributors" to Ukraine's reconstruction.

The Russian side, in turn, reiterated that indirect supplies of South Korean ammunition and weapons to Ukraine are unacceptable. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev in an interview with the Hangyore newspaper.

"Any supply of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime - directly or indirectly - is unacceptable. We do not want South Korea to transfer weapons to Ukraine that will be used to kill Russian soldiers and civilians. Such a decision would cause enormous damage to bilateral relations. That is why we have repeatedly warned our South Korean partners against such actions," Zinoviev told the newspaper in an interview.

To join the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine as a member, a country must allocate or pledge at least $1 bln to Kiev. In September 2023, the South Korean president pledged $300 mln in humanitarian aid and $2 bln in soft loans. On February 14, South Korea became part of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine along with the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.