US tells allies in Europe about Russian capabilities in space, nuclear sphere — Reuters

LONDON, February 15. /TASS/. The United States has informed Congress and its European allies on new intelligence data about Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose a threat globally, Reuters quoted an unidentified source as saying. The source confirmed a relevant report by The New York Times.

The new intelligence is related to attempts on the part of Russia to develop a nuclear weapon for deployment in space. According to the source, the new Russian capabilities do not pose an urgent threat to the United States.

Earlier, Republican Mike Turner, who chairs the intelligence committee at the US House of Representatives, warned lawmakers about a "serious national security threat," Reuters said.

The New Tork Times reported earlier that Turner may be trying to put pressure on the House so that congressmen take up the request, approved by the Senate, to provide more funding to Ukraine.