Trump says Putin gave him ‘great compliment’ when saying he would rather work with Biden

NEW YORK, February 15. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump described as "great compliment" Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that Russia would prefer working with incumbent US leader Joe Biden.

"President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment actually. He's just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump. Now that's a compliment," Trump told his supporters in South Carolina.

He explained that under Biden’s weak administration, Russia "is going to be given <…> Ukraine."

At the same time, the ex-president reiterated that he "got along good" with Putin and pledged to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine quickly.

Earlier, Putin said Russia was ready to work with any president of the United States, elected by the American people, but would rather prefer Joe Biden, because "he is more experienced and more predictable" and "an ‘old school’ politician."

The next US presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. On April 25, 2023, Biden announced that he would seek re-election. Former President Trump in turn had previously announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race in his quest to regain the top office after his term (2017-2021) ended with a re-election defeat at the hands of Biden in the 2020 presidential contest. Trump is considered the favorite to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.