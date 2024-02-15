US claims Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space — ABC

NEW YORK, February 15. /TASS/. The US authorities claim that Russia may be planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space, and the purported unknown ‘national security threat’ may be linked to that, the ABC broadcaster said, citing sources.

The sources claim that the announcement was related to the ability of using nuclear weapons against satellites. "It is very concerning and very sensitive," ABC quoted one source as saying.

On Wednesday, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said he had made submitted to all Congress members information concerning a "serious national security threat." CNN reported that it was related to a highly concerning and destabilizing" Russian capability "that we were recently made aware of."

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he will hold a briefing for a group of prominent members of the US Congreess on February 15 to discuss the alleged threat. House speaker Mike Johnson said he saw "no need for public alarm.".