Iranian president to visit Russia’s Kazan, participate in BRICS events

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is planning on visiting the city of Kazan in Russia’s Tatarstan and taking part in BRICS events, the press service of Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, said.

Minnikhanov met with Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday. "I warmly recall my visit to Tatarstan in 2018. I am ready to visit your republic again with great pleasure. I am definitely planning on participating in BRICS events which will be held this fall in Kazan," the press service quoted the Iranian leader as saying.

Raisi noted Iran’s great interest in developing cooperation with Russian regions, particularly, with Tatarstan. In turn, Minnikhanov thanked the Iranian president for his interest in developing cooperation and told about the mission of Tatarstan’s delegation in Iran. "We have already visited several provinces. Thanks to this work, our enterprises established contact. Tomorrow, there will be another meeting between representatives from business circles. This March, Tehran will host the Days of Culture of Tatarstan," the press service quoted him as saying.

During the meeting, the sides also touched on several cooperation tracks in the sphere of car manufacturing, medicine and tourism.

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan in October 2024. In June, the city will also host the 2024 BRICS Games.