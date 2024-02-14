Colombian, Ecuadorian military detain submarine packed with tons of drugs

HAVANA, February 14. /TASS/. The Ecuadorian Armed Forces along with the Colombian Navy detained a submarine that was trafficking drugs, the Ecuadorian agency reported on its X page.

"During the military operation, conducted jointly with the Colombian Navy, a semi-submersible type vehicle with four crew members was discovered on our border, allegedly carrying several tons of banned substances," the report said.

According to the Ecuadorian newspaper Primicias, the sub was discovered during an operation to rescue a fishing vessel and its crew in distress. The submarine crossed the border of both countries and was detained in Colombian territorial waters.

It was previously reported that Ecuadorian police officers stopped the shipment of more than a ton of cocaine to Finland. About 1,000 packages of the illicit substance were found in a shipping container with the help of service dogs.

Smugglers often use Ecuadorian territory to bring drugs from South America to other countries in the region for subsequent delivery to Europe and the United States.