US conducts another strike on Yemen targeting Houthis’ missile

NEW YORK, February 14. /TASS/. The US military on Tuesday launched another strike on the territory of Yemen, the target of the attack being an anti-ship cruise missile of the rebel Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

"On February 13, at approximately 2:35 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted a self-defense strike against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the command said in an X social media post.

Separately, at approximately 9:20 p.m. (Sanaa time), one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. US Navy ships tracked the missile but took no action because the missile was not projected to impact near any ships. There were no reports of injuries or damage from ships in the area.

After the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement announced that it would be attacking Israeli territory and preventing ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait as long as the operation in the Palestinian enclave continued. Since mid-November the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On January 12, Britain and the United States used airplanes, ships and submarines to attack Ansar Allah targets in several cities in Yemen, including Sana'a and Hodeidah. The targets included missile and drone deployment sites, as well as the rebel’s radars.