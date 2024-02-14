Lithuanian MFA protests to Russia over wanted Lithuanian officials

VILNIUS, February 14. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday protested to Russia over the declaration of Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and other politicians as wanted, the ministry’s press service reported.

"On February 14, a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed in a diplomatic note expressing a strong protest over the decisions of the Russian Federation to include politicians, civil servants and other Lithuanian citizens on the list of wanted persons for decisions taken by them in the performance of their direct duties," the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

According to the ministry, "many citizens of Lithuania and other foreign states responsible for the removal of monuments to Soviet soldiers were included in Russia’s list of wanted persons." The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry believes that the measures taken by Russia are "contrary to universally recognized norms of international law." Vilnius also called on Moscow to cancel the decision to declare the officials wanted.

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters that people wanted by Russia in connection with the removal of Soviet monuments from public spaces should responsibly assess the risks of traveling abroad.

Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys, Klaipeda Mayor Arvydas Vaitkus, Lithuanian judges, prosecutors, former heads of some municipalities - about 30 people in total - appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted database. The law enforcement agencies told TASS that a case has been opened against the Baltic officials for the destruction and damage of monuments to Soviet soldiers.