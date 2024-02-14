Situation on CSTO border demands beefing up bloc’s military potential — joint staff chief

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The current situation on the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requires that the defense bloc take measures to strengthen its member countries’ military potential, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov said at a briefing.

"Developments across the globe, including in the regions bordering on [CSTO] member countries, as well as the transformation of international relations and a broadening range of challenges and threats necessitate improving mechanisms for ensuring collective security and consistently strengthening the organization’s military potential," the general said.

According to Serdyukov, the Joint Staff has been tasked with drafting proposals for implementing the group’s military decisions.

"Together with the [CSTO] Secretariat and the relevant ministries and agencies, the Joint Staff has been paying great attention to developing every component of the collective forces while bringing their structure and composition in line with the existing challenges and threats," Serdyukov added.