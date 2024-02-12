Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’

DUBAI, February 12. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes that US President Joe Biden is incompetent.

"I am a patriotic American. And I grieve when I see that the President is nonconscious menace, and that in my country, it is considered very rude to say that and you sort of wonder, how did you get to a place where you have an incompetent president who's driven not simply the standard of living, but life expectancy downward? And no one feels free to say that that's not a political observation. It's a statement of fact, which is provable empirically," he said, speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Carlson added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously."

"It's hard to run a country like that for 24 years, whether you like it or not. So an incapable person couldn't do that. He is very capable and many of you know him, and you know that," the journalist said.

Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson was published on February 9. A significant portion of the two-hour-long conversation was dedicated to the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relations with the US, NATO and the West in general. Previously, the journalist said that he already tried to have an interview with Putin one year earlier, but US authorities prohibited it.