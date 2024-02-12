US' Harris says ready to ready to fulfill Biden’s duties if necessary

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris stated her readiness to perform presidential duties instead of President Joe Biden, if necessary.

During an interview for the Wall Street Journal, she was asked if she will have to convince the Americans that she is ready to lead the country if necessary due to Biden’s age.

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that," she said, adding that people who saw her work have no doubts about her competence.

The WSJ notes that, in the recent months, Harris has got involved in increasingly serious and numerous duties, indulging the US Administration’s work, related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Previously, the WSJ reported that US voters no longer see qualities, necessary for a national leader, in Biden, who is now 81. His mistakes affected his image in the eyes of the US citizens particularly strongly, because he failed to build an emotional connection with the voters, the newspaper says.