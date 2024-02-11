Hungarian premier sees no chance for Ukrainian conflict ending in 2024

VIENNA, February 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict will not end this year, but Budapest will do its best to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Regrettably, the conflict in Ukraine will not end this year. We will do our best to at least promote a ceasefire and create a situation enabling peace talks," the Die Presse newspaper quoted him as saying in a conversation with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel.

The head of the Hungarian government added that assisting a peace process in Ukraine will be among his government’s priorities when Budapest assumes the rotating presidency in the Council of European Union on July 1.

Earlier, the premier’s adviser Balazs Orban described West’s reluctance to discuss Ukrainian conflict settlement with Russia as a mistake.