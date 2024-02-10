Six drones shot down above US base in northeastern Syria

BEIRUT, February 11. /TASS/. At least six drones were shot down by air defenses above the US air base near the Koniko gas field in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, the Sky News Arabia television reported.

According to the report, the attack was staged by members of an umbrella Shia movement, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. No information about damage or casualties is available at this point.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), requested the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on February 8 to enhance air defenses of Kurdish-controlled regions in northeastern Syria, where US military bases are located. The request was made in the wake of the February 4 attack of one-way unmanned aerial vehicles on a US military base near the Al-Omar oil field, which left six SDF members dead.

Since October 17, 2023, US facilities in the region were targeted with 168 attacks. The Shi’i militias informed that they had conducted those operations "in response to the aggression unleashed against the Palestinians by the US-backed occupation regime of Israel.".