Israeli warplanes deliver strike on targets in Syria - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Two F-35 multirole combat aircraft of the Israeli Air Force fired four guided bombs at military infrastructure near Dimas Airport, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Between 1:01 a.m. and 1:07 a.m. [Moscow time] on February 10 [10:01 p.m. and 10:07 p.m. GMT], two F-35 multirole fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired four guided bombs at military infrastructure objects near Dimas Airport. The strike came from the southern portion of the Golan Heights, and the aircraft did not enter Syrian airspace," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

"The Israeli air strike caused some damage on the ground," he added.

Also, the Russian reconciliation center registered one violation of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols in the past 24 hours. The incidents were related to flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side and involved an unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led international coalition.